Delhi: Multi-agency report looks at fixes, challenges for traffic bottlenecks

A bus stand near Ashram Chowk will be shifted about 100 metres away within a month, a parking facility for visitors will be created near Neela Gumbad, and a structure encroaching on the footpath near the Kalindi Kunj toll plaza will be removed within three months – among a series of measures planned by the Delhi Traffic Police and multiple civic agencies to ease congestion at 62 identified traffic hotspots across the Capital. MCD has been asked to identify new parking spaces at several locations, though this too has been found unfeasible in many areas for now.

These congestion points, include South Extension Part I, Punjabi Bagh roundabout, Yusuf Sarai Market, Ashram Chowk, Qutub Minar T-point, Anand Vihar, Kalindi Kunj on Mathura Road, Mayapuri Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Bawana Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Adchini Village, Naraina Flyover, Sardar Patel Marg, the Ring Road stretch near Safdarjung Hospital, and the Kohat–Madhuban Chowk corridor, among several others.

A detailed assessment report, prepared by Delhi Traffic Police and accessed by HT, notes that many proposals discussed by various agencies were ultimately found to be unfeasible due to space constraints, jurisdictional issues, or existing infrastructure. For instance, to ease congestion near Azadpur Mandi, agencies had considered constructing an elevated corridor or flyover and releasing trucks in a staggered manner from NH-44 to the Grand Trunk Road while holding others back on NH-44. These proposals were later deemed “not feasible”.

Similarly, a proposed subway at the Kohat Enclave-Madhuban Chowk stretch has been ruled out, as has the construction of a multilevel parking facility for visitors and advocates at Rohini court. As an interim measure, central verge grills have been installed there to prevent unsafe pedestrian crossings.

At South Extension Part I, the long-term plan includes the creation of a parking facility, though officials said this is not feasible at present. In Adchini Village, agencies have begun removing encroachments and shifting traffic movement about 100 metres towards Mother’s International School. At Yusuf Sarai Market, the existing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parking is proposed to be shifted to a nearby location within the next three months.

To tackle congestion at Badarpur, Devli, IGNOU Road and MB Road, agencies plan to relocate garbage sites and “shift” weekly markets within six months, while also exploring the possibility of road widening and flyover construction. MCD has been asked to identify new parking spaces at several locations, though this too has been found unfeasible in many areas for now.

Regular encroachment removal drives will continue at Chirag Delhi, Khanpur, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Neela Gumbad, Road No. 13A in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Mode red light on Mathura Road, Jaitpur More and Guru Ravidas Marg to address parking and traffic bottlenecks.

At Chirag Delhi, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has already shifted a bus stop to LBS Marg, while at Ashram Chowk, the bus stand near NAFED is set to be moved around 100 metres towards Maharani Bagh, according to the report.

At Okhla Mor, widening the DTC bus stop and ensuring buses halt strictly within designated bays has been proposed. At Jaitpur Mor, agencies are considering bus queue shelters and repairs to an existing bus stop. Engineering and road improvement works are also under review at multiple locations. The Public Works Department has proposed road repairs, strengthening, re-carpeting and pothole repairs at Ashram and Jaitpur Mor, along with the installation of “No Parking” signage.

The National Highways Authority of India, meanwhile, is examining engineering interventions at Mathura Road near Okhla Mode, while the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department may explore solutions at Road No 13A in Shaheen Bagh, where land ownership falls under its jurisdiction.

MCD has also planned to demarcate or create parking facilities near Neela Gumbad and Shaheen Bagh Market, and remove garbage bins at Jaitpur Mor to improve traffic flow. At Khanpur, a subway may be considered after metro works are completed.

The report notes that road widening has been ruled out at Sarai Kale Khan due to the presence of a green belt and drains along the footpaths, and near the Savita petrol pump because of permanent structures. Similar widening proposals at other congested stretches have also been declared unviable.

At ISBT Kashmere Gate, a string of measures such as enhanced traffic police deployment, strict enforcement, no-parking rules, closure of U-turns and pedestrian fencing have been implemented, though a multilevel car parking facility was deemed unfeasible. In Sadar Bazar areas, including Baratooti Chowk and Qutab Road, the focus has remained on encroachment control, parking regulation and pedestrianisation, with major infrastructure projects ruled out.

Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said decongestion of the 62 hotspots remains a priority. “Meetings are held regularly to discuss and implement ways to decongest these points. We are hopeful we’ll be able to ease congestion at many locations soon,” he said.