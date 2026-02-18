Delhi municipal body targets 100% waste segregation at source by Jan ’27

New Delhi Referring to 678 zero-waste colonies and institutes, the MCD said it eventually plans to phase out dhalaos in the city. (HT Archive)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is aiming to achieve 100% waste segregation at source by January 2027, according to a submission made by the civic body to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Sharing data from December 2025, the MCD said it is presently logging 60% waste segregation at source, and targets to achieve 85% by February-end, 90% by August and 100% by next January.

Referring to 678 zero-waste colonies and institutes, the MCD said it eventually plans to phase out dhalaos in the city. Of the 1,494 dhalaos in the city, 985 have already been shut, the MCD said in its submission dated February 16.

“It is pertinent to mention that as the primary purpose of existing operational dhalaos is only to serve as a secondary segregation or storage point for garbage for the final segregation and collection activities carried out by private concessionaires appointed by the MCD,” read the submission.

It said that an important factor of making Delhi dhalao-free at the earliest involves ensuring that the MCD is able to reach its waste segregation at source targets.

The NGT has been hearing a plea since last year, filed by a local resident, who alleged a dhalao near her residence in Vasant Vihar was overflowing with municipal solid waste. The plea claimed that the garbage spilled onto the road, causing foul odour and a health hazard.

It said that to achieve segregation at source, in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) may also assist the MCD by ensuring proper and complete segregation at the doorstep. “This will enable shorter final segregation and storage times for the private concessionaires,” it said.

Experts, however, questioned whether the MCD has achieved 60% segregation, painting a stark ground reality.

“This figure already appears fairly high, let alone stating 100% segregation is planned by January next year. The failure for poor segregation is due to lack of supervision, incentives and lack of accountability,” said Bharati Chaturvedi, founder and director of the waste management NGO Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group.

Atul Goyal, head of URJA, an apex of over 2,500 RWAs in the city, said that there needs to be a widespread change in waste management to achieve 100% segregation at source.

“The 60% figure seems far too high, as most neighbourhoods report waste being mixed into one truck. If one even aims to achieve such a figure, we need proper training for MCD staff and adequate awareness for every household. How will the MCD achieve that in 10 months?” he said.