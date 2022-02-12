Delhi: Musical show on Ambedkar’s life at JLN stadium from Feb 25-Mar 12

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the musical play on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, which was initially announced in December last year and postponed due to the Omicron-fuelled fifth Covid-19 wave in the Capital, will now be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium from February 25 to March 12.

“I am happy to share the good news that the mega play on Dr BR Ambedkar will run everyday between February 25 and March 12. There will be two shows – at 4pm and at 7pm -- everyday and will be completely free to the general public... This will probably be the first time that a show on Babasaheb’s life will be depicted on such a large scale, with this level of importance,” said Kejriwal.

Due to Covid-19, there will only be a limited number of seats available in the stadium and people will have to reserve their seats in advance -- by calling 8800009938 or visiting www.babasahebmusical.in.

“Rohit Roy, a very well-known artist, will play the role of Babasaheb Ambedkar. This will be a mega-show with a 100-foot main stage and a 40-foot revolving stage. This will be larger than life. According to my understanding, a show of this calibre is being staged for the first time in the world. I would like to encourage everyone to come in large numbers and take inspiration from the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar,” the chief minister said.

“I appeal to everyone to come in large numbers and watch this show to get inspired by Babasaheb’s life. The Delhi government had decided to celebrate the life of Babasaheb in this manner on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Ambedkar’s death anniversary). Babasaheb Ambedkar is considered to be one of the greatest leaders that our country has seen till date. He faced a lot of struggle in his life, and learning about his trials and triumphs will truly inspire us. He hailed from an impoverished childhood, but he proved himself by becoming independent India’s first law minister and writing our scrupulous Constitution,” he said.