close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi NCR continues to shiver amid 'poor' AQI; 23 trains delayed due to dense fog

Delhi NCR continues to shiver amid 'poor' AQI; 23 trains delayed due to dense fog

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 12, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Harsh weather conditions are continuing in Delhi as the dense fog and poor air quality led to delay of 23 trains to the national capital.

Delhi continues to grapple with harsh weather conditions as cold wave keeps prevailing in the national capital on Friday, January. Delhi and NCR cities woke up to poor visibility due to dense fog and 'poor' air quality, leading to several trains being delayed.

Cold wave and dense fog prevails in Delhi (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Cold wave and dense fog prevails in Delhi (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

As many as 23 trains to Delhi have been delayed on Friday by one to six hours due to weather-related conditions in the national capital. Poor visibility and air quality index has caused these trains to run late, said the railways.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday reported zero visibility near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport early in the morning due to "very dense fog conditions." Earlier, the weather department had said that dense fog will prevail in Delhi NCR for the next three days.

As per AccuWeather, Delhi recorded a temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Friday morning at 7 am. The temperature is expected to rise to around 18 degrees Celsius during the afternoon, with severe cold wave conditions likely to subside.

"Cold day" to "severe cold day" conditions were recorded across many northern states in India, including Delhi, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, during the last week of December 2023, with gradual relief from the biting cold.

A 'cold day' is recorded when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius, while a 'severe cold day' is when the maximum temperature is around 6.5 notches below normal.

Low visibility, 23 trains delayed in Delhi

Due to poor visibility and declining air quality in the national capital, as many as 23 trains heading to Delhi were delayed on Friday, January 12, by one to six hours. These trains include the Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express and Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

The air quality index in several parts of Delhi, such as Patparganj and Mathura Road, was recorded at over 350 (very poor), while the AQI in NCR cities like Noida was recorded at around 327 at 8 am today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out