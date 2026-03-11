New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to conduct a spot inspection regarding the alleged illegal installation of swings and commercial mismanagement of a district park in Rohini here, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi: NGT calls for inspection of illegal swings in Rohini park

The green body was hearing a matter claiming that officials had been acting in defiance of Supreme Court orders by allowing a district park near the Sector 20 police station to be occupied by commercial swings , which deprived local children of their only playing space.

In an order dated March 9, a bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said that prima facie the averments raised "substantial questions" relating to the environment.

It said, "But before passing any intervention order, we consider it necessary to seek a report from the member secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and accordingly, the member secretary is directed to visit the park in question, verify the factual position and take appropriate action in accordance with law and submit his action taken report within two weeks."

The tribunal also warned that if the report was not submitted within the stipulated time, the member secretary must appear personally via video conferencing to explain the delay.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on Mar 27.

The NGT had initiated suo motu proceedings based on a complaint by a resident, originally filed on the public grievances portal, alleging that the park had been commercially occupied for extended periods, despite the apex court's direction that public parks cannot be booked for more than 10 days in a single month for any event.

"This is the only park in our area where children play. Since August 5 , children have been feeling uneasy as they are unable to play," the applicant said in the complaint, adding that even after the removal of unauthorised swings in September last year, the same organisation was allowed to reinstall them recently.

