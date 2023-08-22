Delhi rape: Suspect, a Delhi govt official, in court today, wife sent to jail

A day after a Delhi government official was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl and his wife was held for allegedly giving abortion pills to the girl, the latter has been sent to jail, police said. Premoday Khakha suspected to have repeatedly raped a minor will be produced in court on Tuesday. His wife Seema Rani was produced before in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody. (Representational Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the suspect Premoday Khakha will be produced on Tuesday while his wife Seema Rani was produced before the court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

Khakha allegedly raped the minor multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021.

The minor, who resides with his mother, has told the police that after her father’s demise in October 2020 due to Covid-19, Khakha, whom she referred to as “Mama (maternal uncle)” brought her to his residence in Burari. Her mother had thought that she would live with Khakha’s two children, and it would help her overcome the tragedy of losing her father at an early age, said a senior police officer, aware of the developments in the case.

“The girl has alleged that Khakha raped her multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021. Around February, she alleged that she got pregnant and informed Khakha’s wife Rani about it. The woman allegedy slapped her, threatened her and gave her abortion pills to silence her. Around April 2021, she returned to her mother’s house after telling her that she did not like to stay with Khakha’s family. However, she did not tell her mother about the sexual assault and the abortion,” the officer said, quoting the girl’s statement.

From July-August this year, police said, the girl started suffering anxiety attacks due to which her school studies were also affected. Her mother took her to a city hospital on August 7, where she was counselled. She underwent multiple counselling sessions during which she made sexual assault allegations against Khakha and some five-six random people. As she frequently took “Mama’s” during the counselling, the doctors focused on that aspect and counselled her further. She informed the counsellor about the alleged rape and subsequent abortion. The counsellor reported the matter to police on the evening of August 12.

DCP Kalsi said that a case of rape, molestation, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal conspiracy, common intention, and under the Pocso Act, was registered at Burari police station on August 13.