Delhi: One dead, five injured as gramin sewa auto overturns
NEW DELHI: A gramin sewa vehicle met with an accident in south Delhi ‘s Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening, leaving one dead and five injured, police said.The vehicle was travelling from Indira Kalyan Vihar to Devli Village with 8 to 10 passengers when it took a speedy turn and toppled at Hamdard chowk on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.
Police control room received a call at 6:30pm regarding the accident. Officials found the gramin sewa vehicle in damaged condition, with one person lying in a pool of blood, when they reached the spot. “The Gramin sewa vehicle was coming from Govindpuri and was speeding through the traffic signal when it overturned. Five of the passengers sustained injuries while one person died,” a senior police officer said.
The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Dakshinpuri and a carpenter by profession.All of the injured people were shifted to a nearby city hospital where Kumar was declared dead on arrival.
An FIR with charges of rash driving , causing death by negligence and causing hurt under sections 279, 304A, and 337 of the Indian Penal Cod was registered against driver Mohan Singh. Singh was arrested by the police and was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
