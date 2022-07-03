Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: One dead, five injured as gramin sewa auto overturns
delhi news

Delhi: One dead, five injured as gramin sewa auto overturns

NEW DELHI: A gramin sewa vehicle met with an accident in south Delhi ‘s Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening, leaving one dead and five injured, police said
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: A gramin sewa vehicle met with an accident in south Delhi ‘s Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening, leaving one dead and five injured, police said.The vehicle was travelling from Indira Kalyan Vihar to Devli Village with 8 to 10 passengers when it took a speedy turn and toppled at Hamdard chowk on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

Police control room received a call at 6:30pm regarding the accident. Officials found the gramin sewa vehicle in damaged condition, with one person lying in a pool of blood, when they reached the spot. “The Gramin sewa vehicle was coming from Govindpuri and was speeding through the traffic signal when it overturned. Five of the passengers sustained injuries while one person died,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Dakshinpuri and a carpenter by profession.All of the injured people were shifted to a nearby city hospital where Kumar was declared dead on arrival.

An FIR with charges of rash driving , causing death by negligence and causing hurt under sections 279, 304A, and 337 of the Indian Penal Cod was registered against driver Mohan Singh. Singh was arrested by the police and was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Monsoon turns Hauz Khas monument into an archipelago of stony islands.

    Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon

    Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.

  • The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. (Getty Images)

    5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district

    The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.

  • West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (PTI Photo)

    Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities

    The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.

  • Under the orders of the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is in the process of restoring Neela Hauz, a large pond in south Delhi. By March 2013, it is scheduled to complete the work that involves removing weed and hyacinth infestation, dredging, planting local trees and shrubs and constructing walking tracks. (Photo by Arun Sharma/Hindustan Times)

    Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge

    In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.

  • Panipat additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Singh said the arrest of Ashu (accused) helped them in solving three blind murder cases reported from three different locations.(Image for representational purpose)

    Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested

    The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out