Delhi panel approves proposal to reconstruct Assam Bhawan

The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has approved the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) proposal for the demolition and reconstruction of Assam Bhawan on Sardar Patel Marg, and directed several changes related to parking, solar panels and art installation. The decision was taken after studying the revised building plans, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The decision was taken after studying the revised building plans. The commission had earlier rejected the proposals submitted by the NDMC on September 11, 2025, and October 1, 2025, officials said.

According to DUAC, the proposal for the redevelopment of the Assam Bhawan was originally approved in July 2023, following which the work had also started at the site. However, the designs were later returned due to “incomplete” submissions and the architecture “not” reflecting the cultural identity and heritage of the state.

The existing building, for which DUAC had first approved plans in 1980 and later accepted the completion no-objection certificate (NOC) in 1987, is proposed to be redeveloped into a structure comprising three basements, a ground floor and six upper floors, officials said.

They added that the revised design was cleared after the provision for “double-stack parking arrangements to meet the parking requirements” was added.

DUAC stated: “The architect and the proponent must ensure the proper implementation of these arrangements on-site, which shall be examined during the proposal’s completion stage.”

DUAC also suggested the installation of “clear-story solar panels on a well-designed structural frame, integrated with the building design to ensure the effective utilisation of the space beneath.” DUAC added that “this placement facilitates easy maintenance, reduces heat load through increased shading, and improves aesthetics.”

The commission also directed that a work of public art of suitable scale, size and material, imparting character and identity to the complex must be installed.

“All plumbing pipes, rainwater pipes, service equipment, diesel generator (DG) sets, DG exhaust pipes, water tanks, air-conditioning units, solar panels should be camouflaged appropriately,” DUAC stated.