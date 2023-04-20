PWD orders feasibility study for bridges on railway crossings across Delhi

In an attempt to reduce traffic disruptions and improve safety levels in outer Delhi areas, authorities are planning to develop eight railway over-bridges and under-bridges along the railway line crossings in outer Delhi areas. The Delhi government’s public works department (PWD) will be undertaking a feasibility study at eight sites located along three major railway lines passing through the city — Delhi to Ambala line, Delhi to Bhatinda line, Delhi to Bharuch line. The study process is likely to be completed in the next two months, a senior PWD official associated with the project said. Delhi PWD minister Atishi inspects the under construction underpass between Bhairon Marg and Ring Road near Pragati Maidan on Thursday. (HT Photo)

It was also informed that it may take years before construction of any underpass even begins, if at all. This is because the PWD and northern railways will be required to clear the idea through the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) of the DDA, clearance from a host of agencies, seek sanction of funds from railways and also satisfy all stakeholders before any work starts on ground at all.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railways did not respond to queries despite repeated attempts.

A senior PWD official said that these railway crossings are located in the outer Delhi areas that are densely populated. “As the city has expanded, we have seen development of new colonies along these railway lines. The manned crossings pose safety risks and also lead to regular traffic snarls. The ROBs and RUBs are being planned to decongest the areas with joint planning with the railways,” the official said requesting anonymity.

The PWD official added that the Delhi-Ambala line passes through the Narela--Bhorgarh region in north Delhi and the feasibility study will focus on the railway crossing in the 3-4km belt along Alipur. Similarly, the Delhi-Bhatinda line passes through the north Delhi regions of Ghevra-Sawda and Mangolpuri where the railway crossing in the 5km stretch along Ghevara belt will be under the focus. The third set of crossings along the Delhi-Bharuch line are located in Badarpur-Jaitpur belt in southeast Delhi.

Another PWD official said that the scope of the feasibility study will include the traffic volume count survey for light and heavy vehicles for 24 hours and weekly cycles. “We will carry out the cost-benefit analysis of the schemes by taking into account the economic costs involved in the development of underpasses, the environmental costs and social costs in implementing the scheme,” the official said.

“At some of these locations, these ROB/RUBs can help save journey time, fuel and curb vehicular emissions are forced to take longer detours along Rohtak road, Outer Ring road and GT Karnal road to avoid the congestion in internal belts,” the official added.

The consultant will be submitting the layout drawing of under-pass along with design proposals regarding main carriageway, footpath, service road, non-motorized vehicle lane, central verge as per UTTIPEC street design guidelines. The UTTIPEC — the infrastructure planning arm of Delhi Development Authority and the body headed by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) — provided final nod to all infrastructure-related projects in the city.

The project report prepared by the PWD states that the study will also assess the scale of encroachments and other permanent structures which may lead to hindrance in the development of these bridges and underpasses. Several ROB/RUB projects being undertaken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), along with railways, have been delayed in the northern part of the city. HT had last year reported how the MCD’s Kishanganj RUB project still remains incomplete more than three decades after it was conceived. Similar projects being undertaken by MCD in places such as Kirari, Sultanpuri, Narela are facing similar delays and cost overruns.