Delhi plans own 1,100-strong force for disaster response

Delhi will set up a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with up to 1,100 personnel, which will function under the Delhi government and be trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out rescue and relief operations during natural and man-made disasters, officials said on Thursday. The move comes days after seven people were killed in a building collapse in Satya Niketan. (Representative photo)

The structure and functioning of the proposed force were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting was attended by senior NDRF and Delhi government officials.

The move comes days after seven people were killed in a building collapse in Satya Niketan. The proposal was mooted amid growing concerns over Delhi’s vulnerability to both natural and man-made disasters, as it falls within the high-risk Seismic Zone IV and has witnessed recurring monsoon floods, fire incidents, and building collapses.

HT had reported in June that the Delhi government had sought suggestions from the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the NDRF on setting up its own SDRF.

Officials said the proposed force will have a battalion of up to 1,100 personnel, who will receive specialised training from the NDRF. The national force will also help the Delhi government procure specialised equipment suited to the capital’s geographical conditions and local requirements.

The government also plans to train Delhi Fire Services personnel and civil defence volunteers in specialised disaster-response skills to improve coordination among agencies during rescue and relief operations.

Officials have also been directed to prepare an inventory of disaster-management equipment available with different agencies and details of where it is stored, and share the information with the departments concerned. Officials said this would help ensure that equipment can be quickly mobilised during an emergency.

Thursday’s meeting also discussed strengthening the NDRF’s presence across the capital. The Delhi government has decided to provide land at different locations to enable NDRF personnel to reach disaster sites more quickly.

NDRF officials said the force currently has land in Delhi’s outer areas where its personnel are deployed, but sought a presence in Central, North and South Delhi as well, citing the capital’s importance and the presence of key Central government institutions.

The Delhi government said land could be provided for this purpose and directed officials to take immediate action.

The meeting was attended by Delhi chief secretary Rajiv Verma, NDRF director general Piyush Anand, inspector general Narendra Bundela and senior officials from various departments.