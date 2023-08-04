Hate speech charge added to 8 FIRs over protests in Delhi

The Delhi Police added sections on hate speech in eight out of the 26 first information reports (FIRs) registered in connection with protests and rallies carried out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday, senior officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

Protests were also carried out at 23 locations where they chanted religious slogans and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the attack on the religious procession at Nalhar village in Nuh on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a senior officer, section 153A, which penalises the promotion of enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, race, and language, among others, has been added in eight FIRs.

“A total of 26 FIRs were registered against unknown people for protesting without permission. After the preliminary investigation, it was found that hate speech was made in eight areas after, and relevant sections were then added,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Another officer aware of the development said that the decision was made after videos were minutely analysed and “words which could promote enmity” were heard in the videos. “There were generic statements made about Mewat and violence in Nuh. A case of hate speech is only made out in cases where statements are made about a specific community to incite hate,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police, on Thursday, told HT that 26 FIRs were registered and legal opinion was being sought as to whether and where to add sections on hate speech. On Friday, senior officers confirmed that section 153A has been added to eight FIRs.

It was not immediately clear as to which FIRs was the charge added to. However, HT has learnt it was added to FIRs registered in north-east and outer-north districts. The areas in north-east Delhi where protests were held include Karawal Nagar and Brahmpuri, where communal riots broke out in 2020 leaving 53 people dead and hundreds injured.

Protests were also carried out at 23 locations where they chanted religious slogans and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the attack on the religious procession at Nalhar village in Nuh on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}