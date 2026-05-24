New Delhi, Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested three alleged sharpshooters of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang along with two suspected weapon suppliers and foiled a planned firing incident linked to an extortion racket in southwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday. Delhi Police arrest 3 Nandu gang sharpshooters, foil extortion linked firing plot

Police said the accused had been tasked with opening fire at a clinic in Chhawla to threaten its owner for extortion on the instructions of jailed gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Three semi-automatic pistols, four live cartridges, and three mobile phones allegedly used for communication with gang members were recovered from the accused, police said.

The arrested sharpshooters were identified as Abhishek , Sahil , and Harshdeep alias Polu , all residents of Amritsar in Punjab. The alleged weapon suppliers, Karan alias Ankush and Aman , are residents of Kaithal in Haryana.

"Special Cell teams had been maintaining surveillance on organised criminal gangs involved in extortion and contract violence in Delhi-NCR when they received specific intelligence about the planned attack," said the police officer.

After more than a month of technical and manual surveillance, the team identified the operatives who had conducted reconnaissance of the target location in February this year, police said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had visited Delhi in February after being instructed by Nandu to target the clinic. The gang had allegedly arranged weapons, ammunition, and a motorcycle through associates based in Kaithal, police said.

"However, due to heavy public presence near the clinic, the accused could not execute the firing plan and returned after conducting reconnaissance," the police officer added.

Based disclosures made during interrogation, the remaining four accused were arrested subsequently.

Police said the interrogation of the accused also revealed details about the gang's extortion network and its methods of operating through local recruits and handlers to evade law enforcement agencies.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members and associates linked to the gang, police said.

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