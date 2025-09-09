Delhi Police arrest four over Pratap Nagar double murder tied to old enmity

Delhi Police have arrested four men for allegedly killing two people in Pratap Nagar on September 5, recovering two firearms and two motorcycles used in the crime. One of the key accused, Pawan Bhati, has a long criminal record and was previously involved in at least nine cases, including attempted murder and robbery. (File photo)

Police said victims Sudhir, alias Bunty, 35, and Radhey Prajapati, 30, were shot in C-Block, Pratap Nagar, on Thursday evening and succumbed to injuries at GTB Hospital. “A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and multiple teams were tasked with piecing together the sequence of events. Forensic experts were also called to collect crucial evidence,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra.

Through local intelligence and technical surveillance, police identified four suspects: Chetanya Tomar, alias Tashu Tomar, 18; Pradeep Bhati, 22; Pawan Bhati, alias Dagga, 24; and Pramod, 25, all residents of Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. A pistol, a country-made pistol, one cartridge and two motorcycles were seized. Police said the accused confessed to the killings, citing old enmity. “One of the key accused, Pawan Bhati, has a long criminal record and was previously involved in at least nine cases, including attempted murder and robbery,” Mishra said.

Sudhir’s brother Ajay alleged the dispute began eight days ago after an altercation. “Three days ago also there was a fight, but on Friday they came and shot the two,” he said.