Second suspect arrested in east Delhi double murder

Delhi Police on Saturday evening arrested the second suspect in the Krishna Nagar double murder, officers said, a day after his cousin was arrested in this connection. Locals outside the house in Krishna Nagar where the mother and daughter were killed on May 25. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Kishan was arrested after he returned to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh. Police said he was the key conspirator in the May 25 murder of 76-year-old Rajrani Karar and her daughter Ginni Karar, 39, at their house along with his cousin, Ankit Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that Kishan, who taught Ginni English, took Rajput to the family’s house on the night of the murders to introduce him as a potential music teacher for her, officers aware of the matter said.

Rajrani allowed the two entry into the house as she had herself been looking for a music teacher for Ginni, who suffered from autism and a speech impediment, they added. Nearly two hours before the duo was killed for robbery, Rajrani also spoke to Kishan on the phone to remind to bring a music teacher, police added.

According to police, the cousins, both in their early 20s, were struggling in their respective careers. “Their careers were not taking off and they were looking for easy ways to become rich. Since Kishan had been teaching English to Ginni for the past few months, he knew that the mother-daughter duo were selling off their flat for ₹1.74 crore.

Expecting that ₹1 crore and jewellery would be kept in the house, Kishan hatched the robbery plan and included his cousin in it,” said an officer, wishing not to be named. Police have booked the two for murder.

Earlier in the day, police said they have also recovered from Rajput — who was caught on Friday from east Delhi — a laptop, an Apple watch, an iPhone and ₹60,000 stolen from the house.

According to the police, some days before committing the crime, Kishan told Rajrani that he knew a person from his hometown in Bihar, who earlier taught music and biology in a local school and later went to Assam to pursue his career in music.

“The two were in touch with each other through encrypted mobile applications and discussed the plan for nearly a fortnight. Accordingly, Rajput reached Delhi on May 24. When Rajrani contacted Kishan around 8pm on May 25 to ask if he would be bringing the music teacher, Kishan told her that will reach in an hour,” the officer added.

A little before 10pm, the two reached Krishna Nagar in an autorickshaw. They were seen by the building’s security guard, who did not stop them as Kishan used to visit the first-floor flat regularly. While entering the building, Kishan showed his face on the doorbell’s camera and was let in by Rajrani, police said.

During the interrogation, Rajput disclosed that the mother and daughter were finished with their dinner by the time they reached. Rajrani went to her bedroom and Ginni was in the kitchen when they overpowered Ginni and slit her throat. Rajrani was killed in a similar manner. They then ransacked the flat and decamped with jewellery and other items at around 11pm, a second police officer said.

The two left for Lucknow in a car the next day, where Kishan had to attend an event where he would also meet his girlfriend. In Lucknow, Kishan left Rajput in a guest house and went to attend the event. The two stayed there for two days and returned to Delhi on May 28. The bodies were recovered on May 31.

“Rajput was caught from east Delhi on Friday afternoon. He told us that Kishan left for Ayodhya to meet his girlfriend. The two were confident that they will not be caught since nobody knew about them except the deceased. Rajput had already started looking for a job in Delhi,” an investigator said.

