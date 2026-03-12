New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested 40 people and apprehended a juvenile during an overnight drive against organised and street crime in Rohini, an official said on Thursday. Delhi Police arrests 40 during overnight drive against street crime, weapons recovered

The drive, on the intervening night of March 11 and 12, was conducted as part of a crackdown on illegal possession of arms, gambling, narcotics and illicit liquor.

"Multiple police teams were formed across the district to conduct raids, intensified patrolling and verification of suspects. Police also monitored criminals who are currently out on bail as part of the exercise," a senior police officer said.

The drive resulted in several arrests and seizures related to illegal arms, narcotics, gambling and liquor.

Police registered 17 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 17 people for illegal possession of weapons. During the action, 10 knives, seven country-made pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered, the officer said.

In a separate action, police registered 10 cases and arrested nine people involved in the illegal liquor trade.

Police also registered five cases under the Gambling Act and arrested 12 persons for gambling activities.

In the narcotics-related cases, two FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act.

The police arrested two persons and apprehended a juvenile, and recovered 9.3 kilograms of cannabis during the operation.

Of the total accused arrested during the drive, 15 were found to be history sheeters, and several others had previous criminal involvement, police said, adding that a proclaimed offender was also arrested.

A total of 29 people were booked for drinking alcohol in public places. Further preventive action was taken against 604 people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Delhi Police Act to maintain law and order and deter potential offenders.

