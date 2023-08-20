Gang member arrested after gunfight in south Delhi

The special cell of Delhi Police on Sunday said they arrested a 27-year-old member of the Gogi gang after a brief gunfight in Pushp Vihar area in south Delhi last week. An inspector was hit with a bullet but his bullet-proof vest protected him, police said, adding that the suspect suffered a bullet injury to his right leg. Police said that one semi-automatic pistol with two cartridges was recovered from him. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspect as Sandeep Singh alias Choti. Police said that he was previously involved in more than a dozen cases of attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and assault. He was admitted to a government hospital for medical attention, said senior special cell officers aware of the operation. Police added that one semi-automatic pistol with two cartridges was recovered from him.

Special commissioner of police (special cell) HSG Dhaliwal said that on August 16, they received information that a member of the Gogi gang would come near Ganda Nala in Pushp Vihar to meet his associate. “At 1.20 am, the team spotted a motorcycle coming from Murga Mandi side. The rider was identified as Singh. He was signaled to stop and surrender. However, he tried to speed away. The team chased him and his bike slipped near a gate adjacent to the drain. Singh opened fire and one of the bullets hit the bullet-proof vest of Inspector Arvind Singh. One bullet hit Sandeep in his right leg and he was overpowered,” added Dhaliwal.