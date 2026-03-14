New Delhi, A 26-year-old man, allegedly associated with the Kapil Sangwan gang and involved in multiple criminal cases, has been arrested from the Mahendergarh district of Haryana, a Delhi police official said on Saturday. Delhi Police arrests man associated with Kapil Sangwan gang

According to police, the accused, Lucky alias Bhawani, had been absconding from trial in a firing case registered in Delhi's Bijwasan area, and non-bailable warrants as well as proclamation proceedings had been issued against him by a Dwarka court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh said the accused is a habitual offender and a close associate of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang.

"In 2021, the accused, on the instructions of gang leader Kapil Sangwan, allegedly participated in a daylight murder in Ujwa village in southwest Delhi in which a rival gang member was shot dead," he said.

Police said Lucky was also involved in a firing incident in the Bijwasan area aimed at extorting money.

On March 11, police received information that the accused was visiting Ambala jail to meet his associate, Dharmender Rana, and was trying to reconnect with members of the gang.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team conducted raids and eventually traced him to his native village in Mahendergarh district, where he was apprehended, officials said. He was produced before a court in Dwarka and sent to judicial custody.

Police said Lucky had earlier been arrested in Delhi and Rajasthan and was released from jail in December 2025. After his release, he allegedly attempted to contact Kapil Sangwan to arrange money and resume gang-related activities, they claimed.

Officials said that Lucky is involved in multiple cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and offences under the Arms Act, registered in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.