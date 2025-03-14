Delhi Police ASI killed in series of crashes on ORR

New Delhi Police officers pay their respects to the mortal remains of ASI Singh. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

A 57-year-old Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector died and at least four others, including a traffic police officer, were injured in a series of three road crashes that took place near the Burari flyover on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between 12.30am and 2am on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, ASI Satyavir Singh was hit by a speeding KTM motorbike when he and two head constables—all posted with the Burari police station—were manually diverting traffic on the ORR towards Kashmere Gate ISBT, to ensure oncoming motorists did not collide with a damaged Aura car that was in the first lane, following a collision with a truck around 12.30am.

The Aura driver, Dharmendra Singh, suffered minor injuries, police said. However, while attempting to stop the speeding motorbike from ramming into the car, ASI Singh was hit instead and suffered fatal injuries, an officer said, not wishing to be named.

Elaborating on the injuries to another traffic ASI, the officer said: “Around half an hour after the car crashed into the truck, 51-year-old traffic police ASI Pradeep Kumar was hit by another speeding truck while he was diverting the traffic to avoid any further accident. Kumar was performing emergency duty in the area. The second truck hit Kumar and the car before fleeing. Kumar fell on the central verge of the road and suffered injuries to his chest. He was admitted to a nearby hospital from where he was discharged in the morning after medical attention.”

In both instances, the truck drivers fled the spot, officers said.

On a complaint from Burari head constable Bipin Singh, who was accompanying ASI Singh, an FIR was registered at the Wazipur police station. According to the FIR, Singh was on emergency duty along with head constables Bipin Singh and Narpat, when the incident took place.

A second police officer, asking not to be named, said: “Around 2am, ASI Singh spotted the KTM bike coming towards the car at a high speed and in a zig-zag way. He signalled its rider to stop. However, the biker crashed into ASI Singh before hitting another pedestrian, identified as Ashok Singh, due to which he lost control, fell off the bike, and suffered serious injuries. The biker was later identified as Vishal Mehto. All three were taken to hospital. The injured ASI succumbed to his injuries during treatment.”

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that ASI Singh joined the city police in 1989 and was to retire in 2028. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a specially abled daughter. His body was sent to his ancestral village in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh for last rites.