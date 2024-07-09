Delhi Police banks on ‘Youth Club’ initiative to keep minors off crime

New Delhi A Youth Club session underway at Seemapuri. (HT)

A big courtyard that is part of the Seemapuri police station, bordering Uttar Pradesh, has turned from a car park to a badminton court — not for officials to keep fit, but to give a new direction to juveniles in conflict with law apprehended for their roles in heinous crimes. Police, calling it the “Youth Club” initiative, which is essentially a support group, are seeking to engage juveniles in a series of activities to keep them from committing crimes.

The initiative was started across multiple police stations in the Capital in May, aiming to engage delinquents in constructive activities and curb their involvement with unsocial elements.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said the initiative was an attempt to help juveniles who have committed crimes, especially first-timers. “It’s easy for first timers to get roped into that world; sometime for easy money and sometimes, for recognition. This way, we can try to keep them engaged and at the same time, instil a feeling that they are not alone as there are others like them and it’s possible to start a normal life again,” he said.

At least three sessions have taken place since and more have been planned, Choudhary said.

According to Delhi Police data, 3,002 minors were found involved in criminal cases in 2022, including 152 murders, and 3,317 minors were involved in crimes in 2021, including 125 murders.

DCP (north west) Jitendra Meena said the Youth Club was started in Adarsh Nagar and Jahangirpuri due to the increased number of delinquents in those areas.

A senior police officer said: “If we don’t have a ground for volleyball, we tie up with schools nearby. We also encourage them to plant trees. There are counselling sessions for the minors as well. We are yet to implement it, but we have told minors and their parents that if they need help with admission to any institution or wish to set up work, we’ll help them in whatever way possible.”

A 15-year-old resident of Dilshad Colony, a Class 11 science student of a private school, who was apprehended on charges of murder in August 2023 and is now a part of the Youth Club said that the initiative is helping him overcome a dark chapter of his life.

“Main padhne likhne wala baccha hun... Main to fas gaya tha... Main kabhi nai bhulunga vo time jab main observation home main raha tha (I am a studious child.. I got in the middle of it for no reason... I’ll never forget the time I spent in the observation home),” he said.

The minor spent about a week in the observation home, where he was allegedly abused and beaten up by “bullies” who had been staying there for long. “They would ask me to do things for them. And I couldn’t complain also because that would bring more trouble,” he said.

He said that upon his release, his tuition teacher refused to teach him, his friends started taunting him and neighbours would stare at him, due to which he changed classes and only moves out accompanied by his father. He said the sessions at the Youth Club helped him overcome the feeling of shame. “For me, the sports aren’t an area of interest but hearing what the counsellors say has had a healing effect,” he said.

An 18-year-old resident of Seemapuri, who was apprehended in a murder case when he was 17 years old, in August 2023, is currently pursuing second year of electrical polytechnic course. “When I was at the observation home, the kids were very bad. About 95% of them were criminal minded. I stayed there for about 10-12 days before I was released and it was a nightmare,” he said.

For the 18-year-old, the Youth Club is a support group to meet others who have shared a similar journey. “I feel that I am not alone. There are many like me who have a past they are coping with,” he said.

The man’s father, a 45-year-old private employee in east Delhi, said that he was approached by police to encourage his son to join the club. “I told him he should go, meet kids, play around. It has helped him. He feels lighter, I get a sense,” he said.