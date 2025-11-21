Delhi Police boosts security measures across city

In the days since the November 10 blast near the Red Fort, Delhi Police has stepped up vigilance across the capital, deploying drones in markets with high footfall, installing metal detectors at key places, checking parking lots and car dealers, and reviving old citizen initiatives, officials aware of the matter said. Police said that they are also checking parking lots across Delhi for abandoned cars (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

In high footfall areas, such as markets, as well congested areas in northeast, north, and south Delhi, which have the most number of congested places, police are also using drones at least twice a day to keep check on suspicious activity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (south east) Hemant Tiwari said that guest houses, small hotels, cafes and cinema halls are also being checked regularly for any suspicious activity. “We are also using drones to keep a check, especially in market places,” he said.

A senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said that police have also revived their ’Prahari’ and ‘Eyes and Ears’ initiatives under which they check in with private security guards, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Welfare Associations, asking them to watch for suspicious activity and people, and inform the beat officer of any situations.

Police said that they are also checking parking lots across Delhi for abandoned cars. This comes after the car used in the Delhi blast was traced back to the Red Fort parking lot where it had remained for over three hours before the incident. The investigations also found that rented and second-hand cars had been used by the accused involved in the Delhi blast, including to move the essential components of the improvised explosive device.

“Officials are visiting second hand car dealers in the city and checking whether they have chain of sale related to the cars. They are also being asked to get some amount via bank transfers so the owner can be traced if needed,” DCP (outer) Sachin Sharma said.

DCP (north) Raja Banthia also said security audits of key places was also being conducted. “For instance, Tis Hazari court’s security audit has already been conducted and lapses found are being addressed,” he said.

Police that they have issued over 1,200 cases people in residential areas across Delhi who had not completed the mandatory police verification of their tenants or domestic help.

At least 330 cases in this regard have been registered in north Delhi, said Banthia.

At Lajpat Nagar market and ISKCON temple, two high-profile areas in south Delhi, HT saw two metal detector doors each. There was also an increased presence of Delhi Police personnel.

“After the blast, police presence in the market has increased. Earlier, there was one police car parked here which would sometimes not be present but now, it’s present all the time,” said Pratyush Kumar, 42, a clothes vendor at the Lajpat Nagar market said.

Ashwani Marwah, general secretary of Traders Association, Lajpat Nagar, also said security been increased. “Senior police officers, including the SHO (station house officer), have met us several times. The number of police personnel roaming on foot and on bikes have increased. In fact, right after the blast, they had restricted parking of cars as well to keep a better check but now, while the numbers of cars being parked have come back to the same number, the checking continues,” he said.