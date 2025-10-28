Delhi Police bust ₹47-lakh stock trading scam run by trio

A Delhi-based chartered accountant who thought he was making smart stock investments ended up losing more than ₹47 lakh to a slick online trading scam that police have now traced to three men working for a Chinese handler.

On Monday, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said they arrested three men — Sahil Yadav, 25, Aryan, 22, and Ashish Kumar alias Jack, 36 — all from Bihar, who allegedly created a maze of fake accounts and a shell company to launder money from unsuspecting investors.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Aditya Gautam said the trio ran a front called Bubai Instant Shop OPC Pvt. Ltd. to funnel the funds. The arrests followed an e-FIR lodged in June, after the chartered accountant realised he had been duped through a website that mimicked a legitimate trading platform — stock.durocaspitall.com.

“He was lured through a Telegram group promising ‘Buy Today-Sell Tomorrow’ trading tips and daily profits,” Gautam said. “But once he started investing, his money was quietly rerouted through multiple bank accounts.”

Police said that of the ₹47.23 lakh the victim lost, ₹31.45 lakh was deposited into accounts linked to the accused, and ₹23.80 lakh of it was transferred through their shell company. Investigators later found that the group had opened seven current accounts in different banks to channel the money.

Operating from a rented office in Noida, the trio allegedly reported to a Chinese national known only as Tom, who recruited them via Telegram in December 2024. For every ₹1 crore laundered, they were promised a commission of 1-1.5%, officers said.

Following technical surveillance, the men were tracked to Greater Noida and arrested. Police said they were using forged documents and fake SIM cards to mask their identity.

Efforts are on to trace the money trail and locate Tom, believed to be the mastermind behind the cross-border syndicate, Gautam added.