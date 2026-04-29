New Delhi, An interstate fake visa and overseas job racket that allegedly duped hundreds of job seekers by luring them with the promise of high-paying jobs in countries such as Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan, has been busted by the Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday. Delhi Police bust interstate fake visa, overseas job racket; three held

Three people, who were part of the syndicate that lured unsuspecting job-seekers, have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Salauddin Mansuri alias Haider Khan , a resident of Siwan in Bihar, Md Shahzad from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Kaushar from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the syndicate lured victims on the pretext of providing high-paying jobs in countries such as Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan and cheated them by issuing forged visa documents.

The operation was carried out following specific intelligence about a fake visa racket targeting job seekers

"A coordinated raid was conducted near Netaji Subhash Place in Pitampura, leading to the arrest of the three accused," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused operated through a fictitious firm Saba Enterprises and posed as recruitment agents. Mansuri allegedly impersonated an HR manager under a fake identity to gain the trust of victims, police said.

The accused used social media platforms to advertise overseas job opportunities. Victims were asked to send their passports, which were then scanned and used to create forged visas bearing fake stamps.

"They also shared fabricated verification links and tentative or cancelled air tickets to make the documents appear genuine. Victims realised the fraud only after finding no visa stamps on their original passports and invalid tickets," the officer said.

The accused frequently changed locations across cities such as Kolkata, Noida, Gorakhpur, and Patna to evade detection and worked in coordination with clearly defined roles, police said.

Five original passports of victims, seven mobile phones containing fake visa data, job letters and e-tickets, along with cash and multiple identification and debit cards, including an Aadhaar card in a fake name, were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. The accused have been produced before a court in Rohini, which granted police custody for further interrogation.

Further investigation is underway to identify more victims, trace financial transactions and apprehend the alleged mastermind, who is currently absconding, police added.

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