New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted a high-profile cyber fraud module with international links and arrested three people involved in an organised cyber-financial racket, an official said on Sunday. Delhi Police busts international cyber fraud racket, 3 held

The arrests followed an investigation into a stock market-related cyber fraud in which a Delhi resident was defrauded of approximately ₹42.5 lakh.

Police said an e-FIR was registered on December 17, 2025, based on the complaint of a 56-year-old man from Uttam Nagar. The complainant alleged that fraudsters had induced him to invest in stocks, only to siphon off his money through multiple bank accounts.

"During the probe, investigators discovered that the defrauded amount had been routed through 36 bank accounts. The beneficiary account was traced to Sabbir Ahmed, a resident of Munirka village in southwest Delhi," said a senior police officer. He was arrested on January 21.

During interrogation, Sabbir revealed that he had opened nine to ten bank accounts in different banks and handed over complete bank kits to Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Dilshad , both residents of Batla House.

"He told the police that he earned a commission of about two per cent on the cheated amount credited into these accounts. Based on his disclosure, Sarfaraz and Dilshad were arrested on February 5," the officer added.

Investigators said the duo admitted to having links with Chinese handlers and revealed that they were involved in selling USDT cryptocurrency to Chinese nationals, pointing to international cyber-financial connections. Their role included arranging dummy candidates and facilitating the opening of multiple bank accounts by coordinating with bank officials.

Police further stated that the accused also confessed to destroying cheque books and breaking a registered SIM card after learning about Sabbir's arrest, in an attempt to erase evidence. However, the mobile handset used with the SIM card has been recovered.

All three accused were previously arrested in a separate cyber fraud case registered in September 2025. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.