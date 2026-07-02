Delhi Police busts Pakistan-backed terror network, four held

NEW DELHI:The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an alleged Pakistan-backed interstate terror and arms network with the arrest of four men, including one accused who allegedly conducted reconnaissance of police establishments and religious places in the capital on instructions from Pakistan-based handlers, police said on Thursday. . The accused communicated with their handlers using foreign phone numbers to evade detection, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said the accused were identified as Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal, 23, Gurjant Singh alias Rishi, 22, Sajan Singh alias Honey, 28 and Gaganpreet, 24, all residents of Punjab. Three were arrested in Punjab, while Gaganpreet was apprehended in Delhi.

According to police, the module was allegedly operated at the behest of Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, who recruited youths from Punjab to carry out a terror strike in Delhi-NCR. The accused communicated with their handlers using foreign phone numbers to evade detection.

Investigation began after receiving specific intelligence about a terror plot. “Based on technical surveillance and raids across Delhi and Punjab, officers first arrested Shubdeep Singh from Majitha Road in Amritsar. Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, five live cartridges and two mobile phones,” Tripathi said.

Shubdeep allegedly disclosed that he was in regular contact with Pakistan-based handlers and was involved in receiving consignments of firearms and narcotics dropped by drones from across the border, police said.

Acting on his disclosures, police arrested Gurjant Singh and Sajan Singh from Punjab and recovered a Zigana pistol, four live cartridges and two mobile phones.

Further probe led to the arrest of Gaganpreet from Delhi, who was tasked with conducting reconnaissance of religious places, police stations and police pickets and was instructed to execute a firing incident. Investigators said one mobile phone containing incriminating material was recovered from him.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, police said.

Police added Shubdeep Singh and Sajan Singh had been earlier arrested in separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.