delhi news

Delhi Police gets detaining power under NSA after order from Lieutenant Governor

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order. Lieutenant Governor's order comes in the wake of Independence Day preparations and Kisan Sansad.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The security has been stepped up in Delhi in the wake of Independence Day and Kisan Panchayat.(HT Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Saturday granted power to the police commissioner to apprehend anyone under National Security Act (NSA). A notification will issue in this regard which be in place till October 18, 2021.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 3, read with clause (e) of Section 2 of the National Security Act, 1980, the Lt Governor pleased to direct that during the period July 19 to October 18, the Delhi Police Commissioner may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under sub-section (2) of the section 3 of the aforesaid Act," the notification stated.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order.

The Lieutenant Governor's order comes ahead of Independence Day and at a time farmers protesting against the Centre's three agriculture laws have been holding 'Kisan Sansad' at central Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said that it is a routine order and is issued regularly.

The area around Parliament in heart of Delhi are heavily barricaded and additional security personnel deployed in the wake of the 'Kisan Sansad'. Parts of national capital are under triple-layered security cover due to Independence Day on August 15.

The personnel from Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were seen armed with anti-riot gear in the area.

On Thursday, a group of 200 farmers protesting the Centre’s three agri-marketing laws started a ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar, close to Parliament where the monsoon session is underway.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava had issued order, prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 32 days from July 16 till August 16 for security reasons, officials had said.

