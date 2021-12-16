Delhi Police joins hands with NLU to train force on legal matters

New Delhi: Delhi Police and National Law University (NLU) have joined hands to impart comprehensive legal education at all levels of basic police training, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and NLU vice-chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao signed a memorandum to this effect at the police headquarters.

The partnership aims to disseminate legal knowledge and processes among police personnel, and to make them aware about their role in national development through short-term courses, lectures, seminars, workshops and conferences, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Asthana underlined good knowledge of the law is important for the police officers to secure conviction in criminal cases. “Keeping this in mind, investigation has been separated from other law and order duties and a separate wing has been dedicated for this at police station level,” the police commissioner said.

NLU has designed the module of legal subjects for Delhi Police officers inducted at different levels such as DANIPS officers, sub inspectors, etc. Till now, various courses on law and legal provisions for the recruits were being conducted with the help of police officers, public prosecutors and other private law experts.

The Delhi Police has also upgraded its police training college into the Delhi Police Academy to impart professional training in basic police processes and legal affairs.

The NLU faculty will teach courses on the Constitution of India, code of criminal procedures, Indian Evidence Act, Indian Penal Code and other important laws such as Pocso, the Arms Act, JJ Act, NDPS Act, I.T. Act, and Mcoca.