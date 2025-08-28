Search
Delhi Police nab two robbers after shootout in Keshav Puram

ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 03:10 am IST

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said the duo had robbed a man near Prembari Pul on Monday, snatching his phone, wallet with ₹15,000, and gold ring after overpowering him

The Delhi Police arrested two alleged robbers after a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram late Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Raju alias Ajay (33) and Ravi Yadav alias Gotia, both residents of Lawrence Road, are members of the “Gala Ghotu” gang, which targets victims by choking them from behind, police said. One of the suspects sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the encounter around 11pm near a banquet hall.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said the duo had robbed a man near Prembari Pul on Monday, snatching his phone, wallet with 15,000, and gold ring after overpowering him.

On Tuesday night, investigators tracked the suspects to Keshav Puram. When asked to surrender, one opened fire at a head constable, who narrowly escaped. The officer retaliated, injuring Ajay in the leg, after which both were caught.

Police said Ajay is involved in 12 previous cases of snatching and theft, while Yadav has seven criminal cases. A country-made pistol used in the shootout and the victim’s mobile phone were recovered.

