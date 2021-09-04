Delhi Police not conducting proper investigation into northeast riots cases: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that the Delhi Police is not conducting a proper investigation into cases related to the northeast Delhi riots which took place in February last year.

Pointing out that charge sheets have been filed in only 35 out of over 700 riots cases, senior AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi, addressing a press conference, said, “Delhi saw a horrific series of riots in February 2020. We all saw how northeast Delhi saw deadly rioting with extreme violence and arson. Today, even after 1.5 years, the Delhi police has taken no action or conducted any proper investigation and it is evident from the fact that the courts have repeatedly questioned the investigation of Delhi police. All we want to understand is why is the Delhi Police not carrying out a proper investigation for these riots. Is the Delhi police protecting someone in the investigation?”

“One might say that we are raising this issue as a political party as the Delhi Police comes under the BJP. But in reality, not just the AAP, even the courts -- be it the sessions court, High Court or the Supreme Court -- have raised questions on the investigation procedures of the police,” Atishi said.

On the issue of the appointment of special prosecutors, which has led to a tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre-appointment Lieutenant Governor (LG), Atishi said, “When the special prosecutors were asked in the courts why they were not informed of the matters or did not present the facts of the investigation properly, then they said that they called the Delhi Police repeatedly to get information about the cases, but were not even briefed about the investigations.”

A subsequent statement by the AAP added, “This makes it clear that the Delhi police and the LG working under the BJP do not want the Delhi riots to be investigated.”

Despite multiple attempts, the Delhi Police did not comment on the matter.

The Delhi government and the LG were involved in a tussle over appointment of special prosecutors, after the former refused to appoint special prosecutors suggested by the Delhi Police, saying that there is a high chance of collusion. The LG has also rejected a list of special prosecutors suggested by the Delhi government.

The matter is currently being heard in the high court.

The L-G office did not comment on the matter.