ASI accuses Delhi Police officer of sexual harassment, probe underway

The Delhi Police’s Internal Complaints Committee is probing sexual harassment charges against a special commissioner (CP) rank officer on an assistant sub-inspector (ASI)’s complaint, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The ASI filed a complaint last month. (Twitter)

In her complaint filed last month, the ASI accused the special CP of molesting her inside his office at the police headquarters. “...a special commissioner rank woman officer is heading the committee probing the allegations,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.