Republic Day 2022: Delhi Police puts up posters of suspected terrorists with Al-Qaeda links

The Delhi Police on Tuesday put up posters of suspected terrorists near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, in the heart of the national capital. As many as four posters were seen in the area that mentioned four individuals having links with Sunni Islamist terror group Al-Qaeda, among others.

The Delhi Police said those coming forward with any information regarding the four will be rewarded “suitably”. The names of informants will, however, be concealed, the department added.

On Monday, the Delhi Police installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and CCTV cameras at 30 locations, including six entry points for frisking, across the national capital to augment security ahead of this year's Republic Day. An officer said the FRS has a database of a total of 50,000 suspected criminals.

The Delhi Police also issued guidelines for individuals attending the Republic Day parade on January 26. Taking to Twitter, police said it is mandatory for people to have both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as well as carry their vaccination certificates. Children aged below 15 are barred from the parade, it added.

People have been told to cooperate with security checks and also display their personal identification proof such as Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and driving licence, among others, along with entry passes.

On Sunday, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said over 27,000 personnel have been deployed for security purposes and anti-terror measures ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The Union territory (UT) police is also getting assistance from 65 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Asthana added.

The Delhi Police has also intensified checking of hotels, lodges and vehicles, blockades at various spots along with verification of labourers, servants and tenants across the national capital.

The Republic Day parade will begin at 10.20am on January 26, and move from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort grounds. A traffic advisory, including information on inter-and intra-state buses, and metro services, among others, has also been issued.