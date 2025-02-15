Delhi Police registers FIR over people jumping gates at Jama Masjid metro station

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case over the incident of people jumping over automated fare collection (AFC) gates at the Jama Masjid metro station. A viral video of men jumping over automated fare collection gates at the Jama Masjid metro station.(Screengrab from viral video)

“Delhi Police registered a case u/s 132, 221 BNS and 59 DMRC Act at Supreme Court metro PS in Jama Masjid Metro station incident,” ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that it has taken cognisance of the viral video.

In a viral video that HT cannot independently verify, a large number of people could be seen jumping over the automated fare collection (AFC) gates with many filming the act on their cellphones on the Violet Line of Delhi Metro on February 13.

"There was a temporary surge in the number of passengers for a brief period on Thursday evening when some of them bypassed the AFC gates by jumping over them to exit," Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communications), told PTI.

Security personnel and other staffers were present in adequate numbers to counsel the passengers and the situation was never out of control, Dayal added.

The DMRC official said it was a momentary reaction by some passengers due to a sudden surge near the AFC gates.

"However, the DMRC has taken necessary cognisance of this matter as it is a breach of law and order. An investigation is being conducted to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The DMRC is interacting with the police authorities for the filing of an FIR," Dayal added.

What CISF said

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which manages the security at metro stations, said the incident happened between 11.12 PM and 11.21 PM after a large crowd returned from the 'Shab-e-Barat' festival.

"As per the statement of the Station Controller, one Kore Guard was performing duty at the Exit AFC gate, and two trains arrived at the station simultaneously, resulting in a large crowd, many of whom had gathered after attending the 'Shab-e-Barat' festival," ANI quoted the CISF statement.

The CISF also mentioned that because the exit gates were non-functional at that time, the station controller had allowed the passengers to exit through the side gate. However, some passengers jumped over.

"It is also submitted that, at the same time, the station's exit gate was not functioning, which caused the station controller to allow the crowd to exit through the side gate. However, some passengers climbed over the Exit AFC gate while shouting as they exited the station," the statement added.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)