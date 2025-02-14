Delhi Metro announces measures to aid students in travel during CBSE exams

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced several measures with the CBSE Board Examinations for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The measures are aimed at ensuring a seamless travel experience for the 3.30 lakh students and thousands of school employees who are expected to use the national capital's metro system. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation measures are aimed at ensuring a seamless travel experience for students during board exams.(Sakib Ali/HT)

In anticipation of the increased number of passengers on exam days, DMRC, in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has rolled out student-friendly procedures to manage the surge efficiently.

Key measures by DMRC

DMRC has partnered with school principals to inform them about the nearest metro stations to their respective schools, aimed at simplifying travel for students across Delhi.

Posters featuring information about the closest metro stations and a QR code will be displayed in schools. This will make travel preparation easier by granting students immediate access to ticketing services via the QR code.

DMRC will also make centralised announcements at metro stations to share important reminders and instructions, ensuring that students are well-informed and can navigate the system more efficiently.

The official DMRC Momentum mobile app and website now offer a comprehensive list of metro stations closest to exam centres, enabling students to easily find the most convenient stations for their journeys.

Special priority for students

Students presenting their CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority at security checks across metro stations, allowing for quicker movement through the process and avoiding delays.

Students with admit cards will also receive priority when purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOMs) and Customer Care (CC) centres, helping to reduce wait times during peak hours.

DMRC has advised students to plan their travel in advance to avoid last-minute issues, as thousands of students will be travelling during the exam period.

Parents and students are recommended to use the DMRC Momentum mobile app or the DMRC official website to to stay updated on the latest travel information.