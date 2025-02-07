Menu Explore
Brief delay in services on Delhi Metro's Red Line due to technical snag

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Passengers meanwhile said the impact was seen across the entire Red Line and not just this small stretch, adding trains were running slow for nearly an hour and not just a brief window

Metro services were briefly impacted on the Red Line between Netaji Subhash Place and Tis Hazari, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday morning. Officials said this was due to a ‘technical issue’.

DMRC said normal services had resumed on the section. (DMRC | File photo)
DMRC said normal services had resumed on the section. (DMRC | File photo)

In a post on the social medial platform X at 9:45am, DMRC said,” Delay in services between Netaji Subhash Place and Tis Hazari. The inconvenience is regretted. Passengers are requested to use other lines. Normal service on all other lines.”

However, in a second tweet, 15 minutes later, DMRC said normal services had resumed on the section.

Passengers meanwhile said the impact was seen across the entire Red Line and not just this small stretch, adding trains were running slow for nearly an hour and not just a brief window.

“Technical problem since 9am. Thank you for sharing update,” said Aniket Kumar, one of the commuters in response to DMRC’s tweet.

Jay Singh, another commuter tweeted that the train was standing at Shaheed Sthal for nearly 30 minutes, with passengers still awaiting clarity.

The Red Line — around 33 kms long, has 29 stations and is among the oldest lines of the Delhi metro, having made operational in 2002. The line runs from Shaheel Sthal in Ghaziabad till Rithala in north Delhi.

