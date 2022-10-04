Delhi Police registers UAPA case against PFI

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, days after the police detained 30 persons during raids on PFI properties, following which three of its offices in the national capital were also sealed.

In the FIR registered on Monday, police mentioned that the Union government has declared as unlawful PFI and its affiliates, including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Council, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, and Empower India Foundation.

The FIR further said Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora has declared and notified three locations in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar as being used for the purpose of carrying out unlawful activities of the PFI and its affiliates.

Police said they have received “reliable information” that certain leaders, and members or associates of the banned organisations, “in continuation of their unlawful activities”, are secretly conspiring to disrupt public order with the ultimate objective of “targeting the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

“The leaders, members and associates of the prescribed unlawful associations are in continuation of their unlawful activities, conspiring further to cause massive disruption of public order by promoting communal enmity and for the purpose, mobilising supporters spreading incitement at various places including the declared and notified premises... places of worship,” the FIR read.

Police have registered a case under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the UAPA “in order to unearth the entire conspiracy, to prevent any deterioration of public order, and to curb intended unlawful activities”.

The Centre banned PFI and its affiliates for five years on September 28, after accusing them of being involved in Islamic radicalisation and terrorist activities. This came after a nationwide crackdown on the group’s leaders and office bearers across several states, in which nearly 350 people were rounded up.