Delhi Police take Sushil Kumar to Chhatrasal Stadium to recreate scene of crime

Delhi Police teams on Tuesday took arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar and his aide Ajay to Chhatrasal stadium where they had allegedly thrashed to death wrestler Sagar Dhankad on the night of May 4, to recreate the scene of crime. They were also taken to Shalimar Bagh where they are believed to have rushed to after the murder, before fleeing Delhi, officials probing the crime said.

Sushil Kumar and Ajay, who were both arrested on Sunday after being on the run for 19 days, were questioned on the basis of the recovered footage of the murder to establish the sequence of events and identify others who were involved, a senior police officer said.

Dhankad died early morning on May 5, hours after he and his two friends Sonu and Amit Kumar were thrashed allegedly by Kumar and his associates. Police have found that dispute over a flat in Model Town owned by Kumar, where Dhankad lived, had snowballed into a clash between the two groups.

Kumar and six others were absconding after the murder. A cash reward of ₹1 lakh was also announced on Kumar’s arrest. A non-bailable warrant and a look out circular was also issued against him earlier this month.