Delhi Police to conduct survey to identify drug sources in city

Delhi Police have decided to carry out a survey to identify the source and supply points of drugs in the Capital and prepare an action plan to deal with the issue, officers aware of the development said on Monday, adding that they also plan to start an awareness campaign against the use of narcotics. Delhi Police on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur to start the survey and identify the touchpoints for the campaign (Representational image)

Police on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur to start the survey and identify the touchpoints for the campaign. The survey is part of the Delhi Police plan to make the Capital drug-free.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of police (crime), said the objective of the MoU is to conduct research and develop an anti-drug awareness strategy for Delhi Police. “Through this MoU, the future action plan will be prepared to deal with the menace of drug abuse. Suggestions and outcomes of various experiments and surveys by XLRI will be implemented accordingly by making necessary improvements in policies. The business school will also assess the efficacy of our ongoing crackdown against the drug traffickers,” he said.

Yadav said the Delhi Police will provide all assistance to the XLRI team for ground research as well as for data for content preparation.

XLRI’s nodal officer Sanjeev Varshney said, “We’ll do a ground survey and prepare the content as per the issues identified for different groups. XLRI will also provide input for the media campaign and suggest improvements for CSR opportunities to run the campaign.”

Last week, the office of the lieutenant governor had ordered the sealing of 25 buildings where suspects were found to be trafficking drugs.

“Following a crackdown by Delhi Police against drug mafia in the city, 25 properties across Delhi were identified that were used for peddling either through the property owners or other occupants. Subsequently, the properties were sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on recommendation of the Delhi Police,” said an officer of the LG secretariat, asking not to be named.

