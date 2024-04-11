 Delhi Police to stop assigning functional ranks | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi Police to stop assigning functional ranks

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2024 05:44 AM IST

In 2022, the police came up with an order to confer functional ranks to cope with emergent operational requirements and for government work. This was followed by the CAT asking the police to “clarify” the rules

Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora released an order stating that functional ranks of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) conferred to police inspectors will no longer be assigned to any official in the force, months after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) asked Arora to re-examine the procedure.

Functional ranks were conferred for operational purposes. (HT Archive)
Functional ranks were conferred for operational purposes. (HT Archive)

In August 2023, two Delhi police inspectors approached the tribunal stating that they were appointed sub-inspectors in 1996 and received a promotion in 2015-16, but were not promoted to ACP ranks even as “similarly placed” officers from their batch were.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In 2022, the police came up with an order to confer functional ranks to cope with emergent operational requirements and for government work. This was followed by the CAT asking the police to “clarify” the rules of functional rank.

In the order, dated Monday, it is stated that the MHA also “raised certain queries” about the functional rank mechanism and subsequently, found that the system was not in “conformity” with the rules.

Police, in the order, said the grant of functional ranks has been dispensed with across all ranks.

“The functional rank, being not in conformity with the applicable rules and regulations in its present form, cannot be considered for implementation or revival and accordingly, no further action is required to be taken on the issue of assigning functional ranks,” the order read.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Police to stop assigning functional ranks
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On