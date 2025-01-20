Delhi polls: A three-way battle for Kalkaji

The Kalkaji assembly constituency has emerged as perhaps one of the most anticipated contests in the Delhi elections – it has become a political battlefield seen as the collision of ambition, controversy, and legacy. The contest for seat has become a high-stakes showdown that has captivated the city and dominated headlines ahead of polling. Kalkaji Mandir in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

With Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief minister Atishi fighting to retain her seat against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress firebrand Alka Lamba, Kalkaji has become a litmus test for the future of Delhi’s politics.

All eyes are on this constituency, where each candidate’s campaign has been marked by sharp exchanges, provocative rhetoric, and bold promises. The fight for Kalkaji isn’t merely about a seat in the assembly — it’s a referendum on the city’s governance, ideology, and the ability to bridge its socio-economic divides.

A stage set for drama

At the heart of this contest lies Atishi – made chief minister due to Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, but she has openly said she will step down for Kejriwal if the AAP wins Delhi again. This election, she’s battling not just to retain her seat but also to uphold her party’s legacy in a constituency it has dominated for two consecutive terms. Kalkaji, a once-loyal Congress stronghold, swung decisively toward AAP in 2015, delivering the party a 51.7% vote share, a feat repeated by the party in 2020.

However, with the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba on the prowl, the outcome this time is far from certain.

Bidhuri’s incendiary remarks in the runup to the elections, and Atishi’s focus on welfare schemes have set the tone for a bitter campaign. Meanwhile, Lamba, a political stalwart, has positioned herself as the alternative voice against what she terms the “polarising antics” of the AAP and the BJP.

Kalkaji’s unique landscape

Stretching across southeast Delhi, Kalkaji encompasses an intriguing juxtaposition of wealth and hardship. From the gated communities of Friends Colony and Maharani Bagh, and the bustling tech hub of Nehru Place, to the slums of Govindpuri and Sriniwaspuri, the constituency serves as a microcosm of Delhi’s stark socio-economic contrasts.

With around 190,000 voters, Kalkaji’s demographics are a complex mix of Partition-era Punjabi families, middle-class residents, and migrant workers from eastern India and Bengal. These diverse communities bring with them varied demands and political allegiances, shaping the electoral narrative of the constituency.

Atishi: The AAP’s torchbearer

For Atishi, Kalkaji is more than a constituency — it’s a proving ground. Rising from an academic background to become Delhi’s eighth chief minister, her political journey reflects her determination to bring systemic change. Known for spearheading Delhi’s education reforms, Atishi’s administration has focused on welfare policies, from free bus rides and subsidized electricity to the Sanjivani Yojana for the elderly.

But her tenure hasn’t been without challenges.

Born Atishi Singh to Delhi University professors Tripta Wahi and Vijay Singh in 1981, her parents, both avowed leftists, changed her surname to “Marlena” – a portmanteau derived from the surnames of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin. Although she had dropped using her surname ahead of her unsuccessful bid in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has made it a point to underline it with BJP leaders alleging that “she follows an urban-Naxal ideology”.

Critics, particularly Bidhuri, have accused her of neglecting Kalkaji’s basic infrastructure needs. Allegations of waterlogging, poor roads, and lacklustre sanitation services have dominated Bidhuri’s campaign rhetoric, framing Atishi as an “absentee CM.”

In response, Atishi has doubled down on her record, highlighting the AAP’s transformation of government schools and healthcare facilities. Campaigning tirelessly, she promises ₹2,100 monthly aid to women and an expanded social security net.

Bidhuri: BJP’s provocateur-in-chief

Ramesh Bidhuri, a three-time MLA and former South Delhi MP, is no stranger to controversy. The lawyer’s campaign has been marred by inflammatory remarks, including comments about Atishi’s surname and sexist analogies about women leaders that have drawn ire from political opponents and civil society alike.

Despite his controversial rhetoric, Bidhuri remains a formidable challenger. Banking on the BJP’s urban voter base and promising improved infrastructure and governance, he has pledged to “defeat Atishi by over 20,000 votes.” His track record as a seasoned legislator adds weight to his claims, though his divisive language threatens to overshadow his policy agenda.

Alka Lamba: The Congress challenger

While the AAP and the BJP dominate headlines, Congress’ Alka Lamba has quietly carved her space in the race. A seasoned politician with roots in student activism, Lamba’s return to Congress after a stint with the AAP has reinvigorated the party’s prospects in a constituency it once ruled comfortably.

Lamba’s platform emphasises inclusivity and development, positioning her as a mediator in the increasingly polarized political climate. Her party’s flagship promise, the “Pyari Didi Yojana,” offers ₹2,500 monthly aid to women, alongside free healthcare up to ₹25 lakh — a bid to regain the Congress’ traditional base among economically marginalized groups.

The many issues in the area

For Kalkaji’s residents, the election isn’t just about personalities — it’s about addressing the pressing issues that affect their daily lives.

In affluent areas such as Friends Colony and Maharani Bagh, waterlogging and backflow of greywater during the monsoon season are recurring nightmares.

Shiv Mehra, who heads the Maharani Bagh Residents’ Welfare Association, laments the government’s inaction: “We’ve raised these issues repeatedly, but nothing changes. We need leaders who prioritise basic infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, in Sukhdev Vihar, the Okhla Timarpur waste-to-energy plant is a sore point. Residents allege that the plant releases noxious fumes and heavy metals, endangering public health. Shayam Verma, 55, the treasurer of the Sukhdev Vihar Welfare Association, calls for immediate action: “We will support the candidate who ensures the plant is relocated. Our lives depend on it.”

In East of Kailash, parking woes and traffic congestion dominate discussions, while in Govindpuri, access to clean drinking water remains a critical concern. Aman Sharma, 38, a resident of Govindpuri, expresses frustration: “Politicians come with promises, but once elected, they forget about us. This time, we need accountability.”

Ishwar Chandra, 65, a resident of Sarai Julena, said sanitation services in the area are poor. “Sanitation services are not on the priority list of any party even though sanitation is the most important thing for a healthy living. It bothers the residents more than anything else,” Chandra said.

Political evolution

The first electoral battle for Kalkaji in 1993 was won by the BJP. Over the next two decades, the Congress’s Subhash Chopra transformed the constituency into a bastion of Congress dominance. However, the anti-incumbency wave of 2013 saw the BJP’s Harmeet Singh Kalka wrest the seat from Congress. Since 2015, AAP has held sway, capitalising on a voter base hungry for change and welfare-driven governance.

As Kalkaji prepares for its latest electoral showdown, its history underscores the cyclical nature of politics in Delhi, where voter allegiance can swing dramatically.

The high-stakes finale

For Atishi, winning Kalkaji isn’t just about securing a seat — it’s about solidifying the AAP’s credibility amid growing challenges the part faces. For Bidhuri, it’s a chance to revive BJP’s fortunes in a constituency that slipped from its grasp. For Lamba, it’s an opportunity to restore Congress’ relevance in a city where it has become a marginal player.

But far beyond the political theatre, Kalkaji’s residents are watching closely, demanding solutions to the issues that affect their lives most. As the election date looms, one thing is certain: the battle for Kalkaji will not just decide the fate of its candidates but also set the wider tone for Delhi’s political landscape in the years to come.