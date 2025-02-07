Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi polls: AAP accuses BJP of poaching attempt, BJP threatens legal action

ByAlok KN Mishra, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2025 05:42 AM IST

A majority of the exit polls following the polling on Wednesday predicted a win for the BJP, albeit by thin margins

A day after polling for the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to poach seven incumbent legislators by offering them 15 crore each, to help the BJP form the next government.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh made the allegations at a press conference on Thursday. (PTI)
AAP leader Sanjay Singh made the allegations at a press conference on Thursday. (PTI)

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP should withdraw its allegation and apologise to the BJP, ”else face legal notice”.

To be sure, the AAP leader did not share evidence, names or the method of alleged approach with regard to the poaching attempt.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Sanjay Singh said: “Seven AAP MLAs who are contesting the elections have so far received calls from elements in the BJP who offered them 15 crore each to leave the AAP and join the BJP to form the next government by breaking (AAP).”

Singh said the party will release the evidence at the “right” time. He cautioned party members to record audio and video of such conversations.

BJP’s Sachdeva said:“The result of being rejected by the public in yesterday’s voting is that the panicked AAP leaders are now completely frustrated and, in that frustration, they have resorted to petty allegations. Sanjay Singh should keep in mind that CM Atishi is on bail in (a case of) similar allegations of offering money to MLAs and the matter is now in Delhi high court.”

A majority of the exit polls following the polling on Wednesday predicted a win for the BJP, albeit by thin margins, despite it last forming the government in the Capital in 1993.

Delhi has 70 assembly constituencies and a party needs to win 36 seats to form the government. The AAP won 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020.

The counting of votes will be done on February 8.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On