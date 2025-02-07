Delhi polls: AAP accuses BJP of poaching attempt, BJP threatens legal action

A day after polling for the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to poach seven incumbent legislators by offering them ₹15 crore each, to help the BJP form the next government. AAP leader Sanjay Singh made the allegations at a press conference on Thursday. (PTI)

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP should withdraw its allegation and apologise to the BJP, ”else face legal notice”.

To be sure, the AAP leader did not share evidence, names or the method of alleged approach with regard to the poaching attempt.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Sanjay Singh said: “Seven AAP MLAs who are contesting the elections have so far received calls from elements in the BJP who offered them ₹15 crore each to leave the AAP and join the BJP to form the next government by breaking (AAP).”

Singh said the party will release the evidence at the “right” time. He cautioned party members to record audio and video of such conversations.

BJP’s Sachdeva said:“The result of being rejected by the public in yesterday’s voting is that the panicked AAP leaders are now completely frustrated and, in that frustration, they have resorted to petty allegations. Sanjay Singh should keep in mind that CM Atishi is on bail in (a case of) similar allegations of offering money to MLAs and the matter is now in Delhi high court.”

A majority of the exit polls following the polling on Wednesday predicted a win for the BJP, albeit by thin margins, despite it last forming the government in the Capital in 1993.

Delhi has 70 assembly constituencies and a party needs to win 36 seats to form the government. The AAP won 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020.

The counting of votes will be done on February 8.