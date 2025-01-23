Delhi polls: Atishi accuses BJP, Kalkaji cops of threatening AAP workers

New Delhi CM Atishi. (@AtishiAAP)

Chief minister Atishi on Thursday accused police in her home constituency of Kalkaji of trying to “hush up” instances of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and his nephews threatening Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters. She also wrote to polling officials, alleging the station house officer (SHO) of Govindpuri was pressurising AAP workers into giving false statements, instead of investigating their complaints.

Ramesh Bidhuri labelled Atishi’s complaint baseless and an attempt to exert unnecessary pressure on the administration. Bidhuri submitted a counter complaint to the election officer for the Kalkaji constituency, requesting strict police action against those filing “false” complaints.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “We are conducting an inquiry into the complaint. Nothing further can be said since the inquiry is in progress.”

Another police officer, not wishing to be named, said there was a brawl on January 21 between AAP and BJP workers over pasting stickers. Police were not informed by either group, the officer said. “Later, a complaint was received from AAP candidate (Atishi), accusing the BJP workers of threatening and assaulting her supporters. The names of at least seven AAP volunteers were mentioned in it. It was also alleged that they had video clips of the threat and assault. A notice was sent to Atishi, asking her to share the video clips and contact details of the volunteers. However, nothing was shared. Hence, we gathered details of at least four volunteers, visited them and recorded their statement,” the officer said.

An official in the office of the chief electoral officer of Delhi said they have received the complaint and forwarded it to the Delhi Police.