Delhi polls: Defectors among candidates on AAP’s 1st list of 11 nominees

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its first list of 11 candidates for the assembly elections due early next year, fielding defectors from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress and dropping three lawmakers. AAP is the first party to announce its candidates. AAP came to power first in 2013 as Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister with Congress’s support. (HT PHOTO)

Anil Jha and Brahm Singh Tanwar, who joined the AAP after quitting BJP, have been fielded from Kirari and Chhatarpur. Rituraj Jha is the AAP lawmaker from Kirari. Former Congress leaders Zubair Choudhary, Vir Singh Dhingan, and Somesh Shokeen have been given tickets from Seelampur, Seemapuri, and Matiala.

AAP leaders said the party has sent an indirect message to opposition leaders who may be feeling disgruntled in their parties by fielding defectors. They added the party released the first list months in advance as part of a strategy to devote the maximum possible time for preparations. “The party is already in the advanced stage of preparations with multiple levels of public interactions across the city,” said an AAP leader.

The AAP is hoping to return to power for a third consecutive term. It came to power first in 2013 as Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister with the Congress’s support only to resign after 49 days. The AAP has been ruling Delhi with a full majority since 2015.

AAP has 59 seats in Delhi assembly and BJP seven. The AAP got 62 seats in the 2020 assembly election and the BJP eight. AAP lawmaker Kartar Singh Tanwar (Chhatrpur) was disqualified under anti-defection laws for joining the BJP. Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from the assembly citing differences with the party.

Ram Singh Netaji has been fielded from Badarpur, BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar, Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar Gaurav Sharma from Ghonda, Deepak Singhla from Vishwas Nagar and Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar.

The AAP named candidates for seats that the BJP holds such as Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Ghonda, and Rohtas Nagar.