Delhi power minister Satyender Jain inaugurates solar power station in S Delhi

State power minister Satyendar Jain on Friday inaugurated a 100 kilowatts peak (kWp) micro-grid solar power station and 460 kilowatt hour (kWh) charging station at south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Solar panel systems are given a rating in kilowatts peak, which is the rate at which they generate energy at peak performance, such as on a sunny day in the afternoon. A solar panel with peak power of 100 kWp, working at full capacity for an hour, is capable of producing 100 kWh electricity.

“Salient features of the smart power system include efficient load management, uninterrupted power supply and decongested power lines. The smart power system has been established as a pilot project. It will be replicated across Delhi if it turns out to be a success,” said Jain in a statement.

“A micro-grid solar power station and charging station has been inaugurated. I am highly grateful to the Government of Germany for providing us with their assistance... The quality of this grid is very good. These solar panels and charging stations are efficient and also look beautiful, which makes them different... We will use this grid to further enhance the power infrastructure of Delhi and come out with innovative solutions. This intervention is a revolution in the power sector and should be replicated on a larger scale,” said the power minister.

Jain further said, “We will endeavour to scale this up to hundreds of megawatt (MW). If we install such grids in the capacity of 10 MW or 20 MW at different places and scale it up to 600 to 800 MW, then our energy fluctuation will be very minimal. This will make our grid system more robust. Delhi Government will definitely take measures to make this happen. This smart micro-power grid will decongest the power network and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of Delhi. This state-of-the-art intervention of the Delhi Government will help in stabilising the power grid, when the demand for power peaks, by efficiently distributing the load.”