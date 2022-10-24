Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi prepared to tackle incidents on Diwali, says city's fire service chief

Delhi prepared to tackle incidents on Diwali, says city's fire service chief

delhi news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 01:57 PM IST

The Delhi fire service has made all the arrangements to tackle fire incidents on Diwali even though bursting firecrackers have been banned in the national capital.

Delhi prepared to tackle incidents on Diwali, says city's fire service chief(ANI Photo)
Delhi prepared to tackle incidents on Diwali, says city's fire service chief(ANI Photo)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The Delhi fire service has made all the arrangements to tackle fire incidents on Diwali even though bursting firecrackers have been banned in the national capital. The Delhi fire service director on Monday told news agency ANI that they “have not let their guard down”. He also mentioned that they do not expect many incidents due to the ban.

“We are prepared with drones and to access high-rise buildings. Fire tenders have been deployed near congested areas. However, we expect there will not be many fire-related incidents as firecrackers are banned,” he told ANI.

Earlier this month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had told the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) that it should set up 16 new fire stations across the city and add 130 fire tenders to its fleet to improve fire safety and response time to fire disasters.

Also read: Diwali 2022: Blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi. What are guidelines in other states?

Chairing a fire safety preparedness review meeting, the LG had directed the fire department to simplify the procedure for granting fire safety clearances (No Objection Certificates of NOCs) so that all kinds of business establishments and health facilities could easily procure the approvals. He also had the DFS to identify 50 vulnerable locations in the city and deploy fire tenders at these sites to improve the response time in case of an emergency.

Also read: Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini, no injuries reported

Meanwhile, Delhi has imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers due to the increasing air pollution. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said that bursting of crackers on Diwali in Delhi can lead to a jail term of up to six months and a fine of 200. He added that the production, storage, and sale of firecrackers in the capital will attract a fine of up to 5,000 and imprisonment for three years under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi
delhi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out