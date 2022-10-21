Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini, no injuries reported

delhi news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 05:47 PM IST

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Friday. According to officials, information regarding the blaze at the God Grace Banquet Hall in Rohini's Sector 3 was received around 2:30 pm. No injuries were reported.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 13 fire tenders were rushed to the blaze and that it is now under control.

