Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini, no injuries reported
Published on Oct 21, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 13 fire tenders were rushed to the blaze and that it is now under control.
A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Friday. According to officials, information regarding the blaze at the God Grace Banquet Hall in Rohini's Sector 3 was received around 2:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
