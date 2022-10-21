Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Friday. According to officials, information regarding the blaze at the God Grace Banquet Hall in Rohini's Sector 3 was received around 2:30 pm. No injuries were reported.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 13 fire tenders were rushed to the blaze and that it is now under control.

Fire breaks out at God Grace banquet hall in Rohini Sector-03. Fire tenders on the spot. No injuries reported: #Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg pic.twitter.com/jlIAR2N3Hz — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) October 21, 2022

