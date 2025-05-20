Delhi PWD minister suspends officials, seeks FIR against contractor over Dwarka judicial quarters

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma, in action over “structurally unfit” judicial quarters in Dwarka that were demolished in December 2024, suspended nine officials, initiated departmental action against them, and called for an FIR against the contractor involved in the project. Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma. (PTI archive)

The minister said the contractor was also told to pay the balance of construction cost, which was around ₹35 crore. Officials said that among those found responsible, the chief engineer took voluntary retirement last November.

“It is shocking that an entire residential complex constructed for crores of rupees was found unfit even before anyone could start living there. We have asked the vigilance department to serve show cause notice to the nine officials concerned. We have also ordered an FIR be registered against the contractor and the balance payment be taken from him,” Verma told HT.

Besides the chief engineer, two superintendent engineers—one retired and the other transferred to CPWD—four executive engineers—two retired and two transferred out of PWD—and two assistant engineers—one retired and the other moved to CPWD—were involved, officials said.

The contractor paid ₹24.89 crore of ₹30.05 crore, and ₹5.3 crore has been forfeited, officials said.

The PWD minister said the construction of the new residential complex is also being reviewed and has not been approved yet, owing to exaggerated cost estimates. “Officials gave an estimate of ₹171 crore for the new complex, at a rate of around ₹9,000 per square feet. The previous structure was built at around ₹35 crore. The new rate seems quite high and we will be reviewing market rates and other possible options,” Verma said.