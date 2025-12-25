Delhi: PWD to develop four model dust-free roads

The Public Works Department (PWD) will develop four model road stretches across Delhi, including at least one in south Delhi, to curb dust-related pollution, officials said on Tuesday. The stretches will be redeveloped with end-to-end paving, green belts and proper footpaths to eliminate exposed soil patches where dust accumulates. PWD minister Parvesh Verma said instructions have been issued to prepare four model stretches initially. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Officials said the government has decided that all major roads will be paved continuously from one end to the other, leaving no “brown areas” or unpaved sections. The long-term plan is to extend this approach to all arterial roads, including the entire Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, to ensure dust-free corridors.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma said instructions have been issued to prepare four model stretches initially. “Once Grap restrictions are lifted, these should be ready in around a month,” he said.

However, locations of the roads were not available.

The PWD has asked its field engineers to ensure that roads cut for cable laying, pipeline work or other utilities are restored within seven days of the work’s completion. Officials said short-term tenders will be floated to repair stretches currently awaiting restoration. Additionally, the roads that will now be made will not be dug up again for any utilities for at least two years, officials said, adding that all ducting work will now be done keeping future expansion in mind.

The order also directs plantations on exposed brown patches to prevent loose soil from becoming airborne. The department noted that in several cases, utility agencies had dug up PWD roads without prior permission. In such instances, action has been ordered, including the lodging FIRs against defaulting field officers.

The PWD has also been instructed to coordinate with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to increase the use of recycled construction and demolition (C&D) waste material in roadworks.

Additionally, executive engineers have been told to identify damaged stretches of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) roads contributing to dust pollution and submit details to chief engineers.