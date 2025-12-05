Delhi: PWD to upgrade Noida entry point

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to upgrade and maintain the Noida-Delhi entry point near Mayur Vihar soon, which is likely to be done across all major entry points to Delhi. The gateway is a key connection between Noida and East Delhi, providing access to central locations through the DND Link Road, Noida Link Road, Akshardham, ITO and other major routes. he PWD will install colour-changing projector lights and decorative bollard lamps to provide consistent illumination after dark, officials added.

According to officials, the department has allocated around ₹1.5 crore for the project aimed at transforming one of the busiest NCR access points into a cleaner and more organised stretch. The plan combines civil, horticulture and electrical enhancements to create a uniform and well-managed entry zone for daily commuters.

“A major component of the work involves strengthening the underground electrical network. The project includes installation of protected ducts and durable power cables below the surface to reduce faults and ensure a long-lasting system that can withstand traffic pressure and weather-related wear. Additionally, unlike other cities, Delhi does not have a beautified entry gate to welcome visitors that goes with the heritage of the city. This will be added,” said an official aware of the matter.

The entry to Noida at the same location already has a large Buddha statue welcoming people to Gautam Buddh Nagar with blue arches and LED colour changing lights that have been recently added.

Improvements on the surface will focus on lighting and visual alignment along the stretch. The PWD will install colour-changing projector lights and decorative bollard lamps to provide consistent illumination after dark, officials added. The goal is to achieve a more even lighting pattern that highlights pedestrian pathways, green belts and structural elements while increasing safety for evening commuters.

The fountains are likely to be located near the entry point and will undergo a complete redesign to improve functionality and visual appeal. High-capacity pumps are being introduced to ensure stable water jets, supported by upgraded valves and fittings for better water regulation and maintenance.

Officials said the planned upgrades are part of a broader beautification programme being implemented across multiple gateways to Delhi. The initiative is expected to streamline the look and maintenance of high-traffic entry routes that shape the first impression for commuters entering the Capital.

Officials said that once allotted, the work on the Noida–Mayur Vihar entry point is expected to be completed within about six months while ensuring smooth movement of traffic during the execution of the project.