Delhi rain: IndiGo issues travel advisory for its passengers

Budget carrier IndiGo issued an advisory as Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) was hit by heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds and thunderstorms on Monday. On its Twitter handle, the airline said, among other things, that to avoid any hassle, its passengers should try to leave for Delhi airport long before the scheduled departure of their IndiGo flight.

“#6E TravelAdvisory: Raindrops and thunderstorms in #Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status bit.ly/2EjJGGT. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook,” said the Gurugram-based carrier's official Twitter handle.

Also, as many as eight flights had to be diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun due to bad weather in Delhi, officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport told HT.

Meanwhile, the after-effects of rain and hailstorm could be seen in various parts of the national capital. News agency ANI shared a visual of a car trapped under a tree in the upmarket Connaught Place area.

Earlier, the the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi, forecast that thunderstorm and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km per hour would accompany the rain over adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi.

