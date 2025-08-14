Delhi rains: Father, daughter injured in tree felling incident

A 50-year-old man and his 22-year-old daughter were seriously injured after a tree fell on the motorcycle they were riding near Paras Chowk in south Delhi’s Kalkaji area during the morning downpour on Thursday. The injured persons have been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. (Representative file photo)

Both the injured were rescued after a crane was arranged to remove the tree. The injured were taken to Safdarjung hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the police said, and added that a parked car was also damaged in the incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that at around 9:50am, an old roadside Neem tree suddenly fell in front of a private bank near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji. As a result, two individuals riding a motorcycle, identified as Sudhir Kumar and his daughter Priya were trapped beneath the fallen tree. Police personnel from the Kalkaji police station reached the incident spot and initiated the rescue operation along with traffic police personnel, who were also managing the traffic.

“A JCB was arranged on priority, and due to the collective and timely efforts of the police team, both injured individuals were safely extricated and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital through CATS ambulance for medical attention. Both of them are under treatment. Additionally, an i10 car parked in the vicinity sustained damage due to the fallen tree, but no one was injured in car,” added the DCP.

The area was secured and traffic was regulated accordingly to avoid further disruption.

Traffic affected across Delhi

The heavy downpour brought traffic to a standstill in the morning peak office hours at key arterial routes such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Delhi-Meerut Expressway and National Highway-9, Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway, the Mathura Road between Ashram Chowk and Badarpur, the Gurgaon Road - Parade Road (GGR-PDR),the Vikas Marg, the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, and several other stretches in central, north and west Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic Police continued to issue advisories on the real-time updates on their social media accounts.

“In view of water logging at Azad Market Railway Underpass, Ram Bagh Road, traffic is affected in the surrounding areas. Diversions are in place for vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Baraf Khana, Pul Mithai, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes for a smoother journey,” the traffic police posted on “X” around 11am.

There was waterlogging under the AIIMS flyover and South Extension Loop due to which traffic remained affected on the Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from Hauz Khas towards Madarsa.

Similar waterlogging at Moolchand underpass affected traffic on the Ring Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Moolchand.

“Due to ongoing rain causing waterlogging, traffic is affected in both the carriageways at GGR PDR, Sanjay T-Point and NSG Red Light. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” the traffic police posted on “X”.

Massive traffic snarls are being witnessed on the stretch between Dhaula Kuan and Dwarka Road, on Sardar Patel Marg, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Shanti Path, Africa Avenue, and Vandemataram Marg as well.