Delhi receives light to moderate morning rain, more expected on Thu, Fri

More rain was expected in Delhi on Thursday and Friday, after light to moderate rainfall in the morning as the monsoon trough shifted south. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, indicating weather conditions potentially risking life and property, for Thursday. It said cloudy skies with a few spells of light to moderate rain and heavy spells were expected at isolated pockets. The IMD issued an orange alert, indicating weather conditions potentially risking life and property. (HT PHOTO)

No alerts were in place for Independence Day on Friday when the IMD said that one or two spells of very light to light rain were likely in the morning. Another spell of light rain was expected on Friday night.

Southwest Delhi recorded the most rain on Thursday, with Ayanagar receiving 57.4mm in the 24 hours until 8:30am and Palam 49.4mm. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, logged 13.1mm, Lodhi Road 12.6mm, Mayur Vihar 17.5mm, Janakpuri 14.5mm, Ridge 17.4mm, Pusa 5mm, and Pragati Maidan 9.6mm.

Meteorologist Ashwary Tiwari said more scattered spells of rain are likely until Friday. “The monsoon trough is active now and shifting southwestwards, which will result in these rains. ...it is extremely risky to go to the Himalayas, as a circulation is expected to develop over Uttarakhand. Non-stop moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal by the easterlies will result in very heavy rains.” Tiwari said the chances of cloudbursts cannot be ruled out in the hills either.

Delhi has logged 175.4mm of monthly rain. It is inching closer to the monthly mark of 233.1mm. In July, Delhi received 259.3mm of rainfall, making it the wettest month so far this year.